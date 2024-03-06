Winnipeg Man Charged After Break-Ins, Vehicle Stolen

A Winnipeg man has been charged after several break-ins, including most recently to a vacant house in the RM of Springfield.

RCMP were alerted on March 2 and began making patrols regarding a stolen vehicle operating in the RM of St. Clements. Officers located the vehicle in a driveway and boxed it in. The suspect tried to flee, ramming two police vehicles, but then got stuck in the snow.

The driver refused to listen to police commands and continued to try and flee. Officers broke the window and were able to remove him from the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle turned up a substantial amount of stolen property including purses, wallets, power tools and other items.

Police say the same suspect was allegedly responsible for several other break-ins and thefts in the area. The stolen items were returned to the rightful owners.

Billy Young, 28, of Winnipeg, have been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.