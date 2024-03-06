Winnipeg Police Execute Search Warrants in Interprovincial Crime Investigation

Winnipeg police say they have been busy Wednesday executing several search warrants in cooperation with other Canadian police agencies.

Inspector Elton Hall of the Organized Crime Division spoke outside of the Winnipeg police headquarters, saying the service had received several calls from residents asking about the flurry of activity in neighbourhoods across the city.

“There will be more police activity in the city today involving the organized crime unit. All these will be soft targets and low-priority targets moving forward,” Hall said.

Other participating law enforcement agencies included Vancouver police, Hamilton police, Toronto police, Halton regional police, the O.P.P., and the Peel Regional Police in Ontario. More than a dozen arrests have been made across Manitoba, British Columbia and Ontario as part of the probe.

Search warrants were first executed at around 5:30 a.m. and again after 7 a.m., including in the St. James and Sage Creek areas.

The investigation centres around drug trafficking, weapons, and possible human or sex trafficking, Hall said.

Charges haven’t yet been laid and police will release more information when available.

Watch Wednesday’s presser: