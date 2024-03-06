Winnipeg Sea Bears in Primetime for ‘CEBL on TSN’ Broadcasts

The Winnipeg Sea Bears will return to primetime this season with four games being broadcast nationally.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League and TSN announced Wednesday the 2024 CEBL on TSN broadcast schedule, which includes live coverage of 20 games throughout the season.

Winnipeg will host three regular season nationally televised games on the 2024 slate and be featured in another road game.

The Sea Bears nationally broadcasted games will be:

Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Vancouver (home opener)

Thursday, June 13 at 9:30 p.m. at Vancouver

Wednesday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Vancouver

Tuesday, July 23 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Calgary (final regular season home game)

In addition, all 107 CEBL games in 2024 will be streamed live on TSN+.