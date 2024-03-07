Sea Bears Sign Canadian Forward David Muenkat

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed Canadian forward David Muenkat for the 2024 season.

The award-winning defender returns to the CEBL after averaging more than 10 points and six rebounds in under 25 minutes per game in the German Pro A league.

“I’m excited to bring my game to Winnipeg,” said Muenkat, in a release. “The love that the fans show their team is one of the main reasons why I wanted to play here. I look forward to winning games and giving them a lot to cheer for.”

Muenkat was a member of the championship-winning Scarborough Shooting Stars last season, where he averaged 7.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.