MADD Canada, MPI Team Up to Educate Students on Impaired Driving Risks

WINNIPEG — Manitoba youth are being educated this week on the risks of impaired driving.

MADD Canada and Manitoba Public Insurance are engaging students in Grades 7-12 as part of a province-wide program.

“Our School Program gives young people a realistic look at what can happen when someone drives impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs,” said MADD Canada national president Tanya Hansen Pratt.

“The most important message we want them to hear and embrace is that they all have the power to prevent impaired driving and to protect themselves and their peers.”

The educational videos engage young people in a conversation about what’s at stake when someone drives impaired and equips them with the knowledge and inspiration to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

Schools choose from one of three films to be presented to students: Final Play, No Tomorrow or Over the Edge. The films are revamped school program presentations that include new educational components to allow for more hands-on learning with students.

MPI is directly sponsoring 116 presentations throughout the school year. The provincial tour is being highlighted today with a special screening of Final Play for students at Oak Park High School in Winnipeg.