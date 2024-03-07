Manitoba Plans Buffer Zones to Restrict Protests Near Abortion Clinics

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government plans to restrict protests near clinics and hospitals where abortions are performed.

A bill before the legislature would create buffer zones where protests would not be allowed, including areas around the homes of doctors and staff who provide abortions.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine says the bill is similar to existing laws in several provinces including, Alberta and British Columbia.

B.C.’s law was unsuccessfully challenged in court.

Fontaine says people seeking abortion services deserve privacy and safety, while people who want to protest against abortions are free to demonstrate outside the legislature.

Fontaine tried to bring in the measure when she and her fellow New Democrats were in Opposition, but it was not supported by the Progressive Conservative government at the time.