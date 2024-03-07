Home » The Canadian Press » Manitoba Plans Buffer Zones to Restrict Protests Near Abortion Clinics

Manitoba Plans Buffer Zones to Restrict Protests Near Abortion Clinics

March 7, 2024 2:23 PM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Minister of Families Nahanni Fontaine and Minister of Justice and Attorney General Matt Wiebe attend a press conference in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government plans to restrict protests near clinics and hospitals where abortions are performed.

A bill before the legislature would create buffer zones where protests would not be allowed, including areas around the homes of doctors and staff who provide abortions.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine says the bill is similar to existing laws in several provinces including, Alberta and British Columbia.

B.C.’s law was unsuccessfully challenged in court.

Fontaine says people seeking abortion services deserve privacy and safety, while people who want to protest against abortions are free to demonstrate outside the legislature.

Fontaine tried to bring in the measure when she and her fellow New Democrats were in Opposition, but it was not supported by the Progressive Conservative government at the time.

CP - The Canadian Press


Tags: Health | Manitoba | NDP | Winnipeg

