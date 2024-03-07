VIDEO: Suspect Sought by Police in Winnipeg Carjacking

Winnipeg police have released a video of a man wanted in connection to a carjacking late last year.

It happened on December 19, 2023, at approximately 2:30 a.m. near an establishment in the 200 block of Garry Street.

Police say the carjacking resulted in an injury to at least one person.

In the video, the suspect enters the vehicle from the passenger side while other person attempts to restrain him.

Watch the video below:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.