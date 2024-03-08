Daylight Saving Time Resuming on Sunday

Daylight saving time resumes Sunday, March 10, as clocks spring forward for the season.

Clocks will advance one hour at 2 a.m., at which time it will be 3 a.m. in Manitoba.

As part of the change, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is reminding residents to test their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and replace their alarms’ batteries when adjusting their clocks.

Officials also recommend businesses and organizations check their Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs), as AED batteries and contact pads have a shelf life. AEDs require regular checks and maintenance, as specified in the manufacturer’s instructions.

Under the Official Time Act, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March and continues until the first Sunday in November.