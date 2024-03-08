Families Demand Manitoba Government Search Landfill for First Nations Women’s Remains

WINNIPEG — The families of two slain First Nations women are intensifying their calls for the Manitoba government to search a landfill for their loved ones’ remains.

Gathering outside the legislature on Friday, accompanied by supporters and Indigenous leaders, they voiced frustration over delays and inaction.

Cambria Harris, whose mother Morgan Harris is believed to be among the victims, expressed disappointment at the lack of communication from provincial authorities in recent weeks. Despite previous promises from Premier Wab Kinew to initiate a search of the landfill, Harris emphasized the absence of any progress.

The families are now turning their attention to a scheduled meeting on March 25, where they plan to press both provincial and federal governments for concrete actions and meaningful support.

According to police investigations, Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were likely murdered in the spring of 2022, with their remains potentially disposed of in the Prairie Green Landfill, a privately owned facility located north of Winnipeg.

Jeremy Skibicki stands accused of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of Harris, Myran, Rebecca Contois — whose partial remains were discovered in another landfill — and an unidentified Indigenous woman referred to by community leaders as Buffalo Woman.