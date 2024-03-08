Winnipeg Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Ryder Yakel

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed right-handed pitcher Ryder Yakel for the 2024 season.

Yakel was acquired Friday from the Frontier League’s New York Boulders in exchange for a player to be named later.

The 26-year-old appeared in 23 games for the Boulders last season, posting a 1-0 record with a 3.60 earned run average and one save.

The Garden City, Kansas native has compiled a 5-1 record with a 4.75 ERA in 63 appearances over three professional campaigns — all in the Frontier League.

“Ryder is a guy who has been a consistent arm in the Frontier League and was hungry for an opportunity to jump to the American Association,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins.

“You will probably see him as a multi-inning reliever and someone who bridges from the starter to our later inning guys. His role will be an important one and I love that he’s hungry and focused on being a big piece for us this season.”

Winnipeg now has 16 players under contract for the 2024 season.