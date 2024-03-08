Winnipeg Folk Festival Unveils 2024 Lineup

The Winnipeg Folk Festival unveiled the eagerly awaited lineup for its 49th annual celebration of music on Friday, set to mesmerize audiences from July 11 to 14 with a spellbinding array of talent.

This year’s roster boasts an eclectic mix of artists and genres guaranteed to enchant festival-goers. Leading the charge is Philadelphia’s own Mt. Joy, whose soul-stirring melodies and poignant lyrics have captured hearts worldwide since their inception in 2016. Returning by popular demand are The War And Treaty, the dynamic duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, whose electrifying fusion of country and soul garnered two Grammy nominations and critical acclaim.

Adding to the allure is country sensation Orville Peck, Seattle’s indie darlings Band of Horses, and the incomparable Lucinda Williams, whose resilience and artistry shine through on her latest release, “Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart.”

The Winnipeg Folk Festival takes place every summer against the picturesque backdrop of Birds Hill Provincial Park.

Tickets to the 2024 festival are on sale now. Adult day tickets start at $90 and Tier 1 full weekend tickets are $258 at WinnipegFolkFestival.ca.

Winnipeg Folk Festival lineup

Celebrating Manitoba’s local talent:

Ariel Posen, roots and rock artist,

Leith Ross, from past sold out Winnipeg concerts, indie rock singer-songwriter,

Madeleine Roger, folk singer-songwriter,

Roman Clarke, known for his funk-inspired beats, smooth and elegant vocals, powerful songs and his energetic performances,

Ruth Moody, award winning and multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter, and

The Stanley County Cut-Ups, a quintet that covers all the bluegrass bases.

Indigenous artists:

Caley Watts, Cree roots artist,

Elisapie, Inuk artist who blends her cultural heritage with contemporary elements, such as in her album, Inuktitut, features ten classic rock and pop songs from the 60s to the 90’s translated into Inuktitut,

Medicine Singers, whose music is in the Native American powwow style,

Tia Wood, alternative R&B artist of TikTok fame,

Wyatt C. Louis, country music artist with an indie and roots twist, and

Zoon, the musical project of Daniel Monkman, their sophomore album Bekka Ma’iingan is a broad exploration of their Indigenous experience.

International artists:

The Tallest Man On Earth, Swedish legendary alternative folk artist,

B.C.U.C. (Bantu Continua Uhuru Consciousness), from South Africa, they will move the audience – both physically and emotionally – with an explosion of passion, funk and rhythm,

Etran de L’Aïr, Northern Niger band whose name translates to“the stars of the air”, from Agadez, an urban centre of the desert renowned for electric guitar and the “desert blues”,

Ibibio Sound Machine, is a large international ensemble, based in the UK, who blend West African funk and electronic bass music with cosmopolitan confidence,

Nadah El-Shazly, artist from Egypt, whose music is a blend of 19th century Egyptian concepts and modern electronic idioms,

Shooglenifty, Festival favourite from Scotland,

Steph Strings, Australian singer-songwriter,

Tiffany Liu, proficient pipa player from China, and

The Grogans, Australian group who have showcased their musical versatility, covering blues, surf, garage rock, punk and psych.