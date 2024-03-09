Experience the Flavours of the Province at ‘Love Local Manitoba’

Discover the flavours of Manitoba at the 9th annual premier food, beer, and wine event — Love Local Manitoba!

Set to take place on March 16 at the Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., this eagerly awaited evening celebration showcases the culinary and beverage prowess of Manitoba’s local artisans.

“It’s a super fun and classy evening out, with a delicious complimentary mocktail, live music entertainment, a plethora of food and beverage sampling, and the opportunity to purchase from an already known local vendor or a new favourite,” said co-founder and local entrepreneur Peter Fehr.

With an extensive array of gourmet cuisine for sample and purchase, guests will want to arrive hungry. From savoury to sweet delights, and featuring some of Manitoba’s top distilleries and breweries, the handpicked selection of vendors promises to cater to every discerning palate.

Tickets are available for purchase online at LoveLocalMB.com for $40. A complete list of event vendors can also be found on the website.