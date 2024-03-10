Stone Soup Fundraiser Aims to Help Feed Hungry School Children

WINNIPEG — An annual fundraiser will fill soup bowls for charity across the city this week.

The Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba is hosting its Stone Soup week from March 11-17 in support of school meal and snack programs across Manitoba.

“Stone Soup is an event that people get excited about each year. It’s a fun event where the community can come together to taste soup, and be part of something larger — supporting the schools in our communities,” said CNCM chairperson Wendy Bloomfield. “We are thankful that restaurants and community sponsors are once again supporting our province-wide event!”

The week-long event, where restaurants create a signature soup and donate $1 for each bowl sold to CNCM, also has an online interactive map and voting page.

A soup-tasting event will officially kick off the fundraiser on Tuesday, March 12 at noon at Rudy’s Eat & Drink (375 Graham Avenue). Public admission is by donation.

A list of participating restaurants can be found online.