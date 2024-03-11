New Date for Bill Nye the Science Guy’s Winnipeg Show

WINNIPEG — A rescheduled date for Bill Nye the Science Guy‘s Winnipeg show has been set for later this spring.

Nye was to perform at the Centennial Concert Hall on March 3, but weather-related travel challenges wrenched those plans.

The “The End is Nye” live show will now be held on May 12, 2024.

Nye will be discussing climate change, natural disasters, and how the world can be made a better place with science.

Customers who purchased tickets for the original date can use them for the new date. Additional tickets can be purchased online. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.