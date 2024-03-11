University of Winnipeg and Faculty Ratify Collective Agreement

The University of Winnipeg and the University of Winnipeg Faculty Association (UWFA) have successfully ratified a new collective agreement.

The agreement will remain in effect until March 2027 and applies to the U of W’s 340 regular academic staff.

“Thank you to each member of our faculty community, as well as to the members of both bargaining teams, for a productive and collegial bargaining process,” said Dr. Todd Mondor, president and vice-chancellor. “With this agreement in place, we can continue working together to support students and strengthen communities through quality education.”

The bargaining process began in fall 2023, and the UWFA membership voted in favour of the agreement on March 7.

Once finalized, the collective agreement will be posted on the university website.