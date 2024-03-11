Manitoba’s Kinew Enjoys Top Spot in Premiers’ Poll

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew remains the most popular provincial leader in the country among his counterparts.

A new Angus Reid Institute poll, released on Monday, shows Kinew is enjoying a 63 percent approval rating. That’s up from 57 percent in December 2023.

Kinew and his government will release its first budget on April 2, which will reportedly focus on health care and low-carbon energy investments.

Kinew leads the pack just ahead of Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe at 53 percent and B.C. Premier David Eby at 48 percent.

Looking at the numbers more closely, 27 percent strongly approve of Kinew’s early performance, while 35 percent moderately approve. Moving further down the scale, 23 percent either moderately or strongly disapprove of Kinew, while 14 percent aren’t sure or can’t say how he’s doing.

The online survey was conducted from February 28 to March 6, 2024, among a representative randomized sample of 4,550 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. The results have a margin of error of +/- 5 percent.