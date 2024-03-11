Woman Assaulted with Hot Coffee in Winnipeg Square

An employee of a Winnipeg Square retailer was assaulted Friday and had a large cup of hot coffee thrown at her.

Winnipeg police were called to the underground concourse at around 12:20 p.m. for a report of a woman refusing to leave a store. According to police, the suspect didn’t have the funds available to make a purchase and was asked to leave the premises.

That’s when the suspect became angry and threw coffee at the 47-year-old victim. She then allegedly physically assaulted the victim, who fell to the ground, striking her head.

Passersby held the suspect down for police, who arrived shortly and took the suspect into custody.

The victim was assessed and cleared by paramedics on scene. Two of the three men who helped hold the suspect were also assaulted, but only sustained minor injuries.

The 34-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with multiple counts of assault. She was released pending a court appearance.