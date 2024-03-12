Shared Health Names Manitoba’s First Provincial Chief Medical Officer

WINNIPEG — Shared Health has named Dr. Jose Francois as Manitoba’s first provincial chief medical officer.

The Ste. Anne physician will be responsible for providing senior medical leadership on behalf of the health-care system in Manitoba.

“Throughout his career, Jose has been an advocate for the importance of primary care and the value of inter-professional teams in achieving improvements in access, quality and equity of care for patients,” said Shared Health CEO Lanette Siragusa in a statement.

“We cannot wait to see the energy and passion that Jose will bring to this new role, the strategies he will champion and the new ideas he will implement to improve health services for both patients and providers.”

Dr. Francois has held various academic and clinical positions, including at Centre de santé St. Boniface and Victoria Hospital. Recently, he served as Shared Health’s provincial medical specialty lead and received recognition as Physician of the Year by Doctors Manitoba. Dr. Francois’ new role overseeing medical staff and administrative functions starts April 15.