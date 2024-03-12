Security at The Forks Assaulted by Teens with Bear Spray

WINNIPEG — Security guards at The Forks were assaulted and pepper-sprayed over the weekend after escorting banned youths from the property.

Winnipeg police were called to the area Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of teens fighting with security staff.

Police say staff recognized the teens as being previously banned from the grounds and asked them to leave. That’s when staff began to be assaulted by the group, who made their way to the Esplanade Riel footbridge. One of the suspects took out a can of bear spray and discharged it at security before physically assaulting them. No injuries were reported.

Two 14-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, all from Winnipeg, were arrested by police after a short pursuit. They face several charges. A knife and brass knuckles were seized as evidence.

All four teens were released to appear in court.