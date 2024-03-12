The Forks Says Farewell to Winter

Winter is officially over… at The Forks.

With warm temperatures on the horizon this week, officials have closed the Winnipeg 150 Winter Park for the season.

“We see these types of free and public amenities as central to what we do with and for our community,” said Sara Stasiuk, CEO of The Forks North Portage. “And it is truly through our community’s support of The Forks year-round that we can make and maintain things like the Winter Park.”

The Winter Park, which opened on December 22, included the canopy rink, CN Stage Rink, and over one kilometre of on-land trails.

The Nestaweya River Trail closed on February 17 after two short open stints.