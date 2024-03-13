Manitoba RCMP Investigating Report of Hazing Involving a Rural Hockey Team

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Manitoba RCMP are investigating after receiving a report of hazing involving a rural hockey team earlier this year.

Police say Pembina Valley RCMP received a report stemming from an alleged hazing incident that occurred in Winnipeg in January.

RCMP would not confirm or deny that the reported hazing took place, but only that they were investigating.

Winnipeg police say the investigation was initiated by RCMP and they have assisted with some local issues.

The Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association said in a statement it is aware of recent allegations involving a high school hockey team made up of students from three rural high schools.

“The association’s primary concern is the safety and well-being of all student athletes involved in school sport,” the statement read.

“The allegations are deeply troubling, and we take them very seriously. Given that this is now a legal matter, the (association) will refrain from further comments at this time.”

The statement added the association has committed to providing support to the Prairie Spirit School Division, Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine and the Prairie Rose School Division.

The school divisions released a joint statement saying they are aware of the hazing allegations and have conducted an internal investigation.

“This matter is currently being investigated by authorities. For the sake of privacy for the students and families involved, the school divisions will not be commenting on any students’ potential involvement,” the statement said.