Renowned Winnipeg-Born Opera Director Michael Cavanagh Dies

Winnipeg-born opera director Michael Cavanagh, hailed for his innovative musical productions, has died.

Cavanagh passed away Wednesday from leptomeningeal cancer in London, Ontario. He was 62.

Known for his wit and storytelling, Cavanagh’s work was cherished by audiences worldwide. His favourite opera, John Adams’ “Nixon in China,” gained international acclaim after its debut at the Vancouver Opera during the 2010 Olympics.

Cavanagh directed more than 150 operas across Canada, the U.S., and Europe during his 34-year career.

Cavanagh’s journey into opera began in his hometown, where he honed his talents in choirs and local productions. He later became director of opera at the Royal Swedish Opera, leaving an indelible mark on the international opera scene.

As a child, Cavanagh’s musical parents encouraged him to sing in church and school choirs and eventually join the children’s chorus at the Manitoba Opera. He continued to sing throughout his teens and in his 20s sang in a popular a cappella group called The Easy T’s and sang on the popular CBC television show “Hymn Sing. ”

Survived by his family and friends, including his wife, Jackie Short, and daughter, Amelia Pipher, his legacy will be celebrated in a spring memorial in London, Ontario.