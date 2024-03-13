Wawanesa Tower Opens at True North Square

WINNIPEG — The newest tenant to move into True North Square has opened their national headquarters downtown.

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company held a grand opening ceremony Wednesday at Wawanesa Tower, where 1,300 employees will work in 360,000 square feet of space.

The 21-storey tower was developed by True North Real Estate Development and designed by Architecture49.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Wawanesa to True North Square and see their vision of an innovative, inviting and purpose-built employee home come to life in opening their new national headquarters,” said Jim Ludlow, president of TNRED.

“Wawanesa has long held tremendous pride in their Manitoba roots and their continued commitment to their employees and to being part of a dynamic downtown Winnipeg core also speaks very loudly through this stunning space.”

The new office tower has been built to lead environmental sustainability and employee wellbeing standards. The building is on track to be LEED Gold certified and WELL certified at the Gold level by the end of 2024.

Features include modern amenities, flexible workspaces, and spaces that support employee health and well-being.

Wawanesa had previously been based out of 191 Broadway and announced the move to True North Square back in 2019.

Wawanesa also announced a $500,000 investment in downtown revitalization, with $450,000 over three years to support the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ’s environmental team, community clean-up events, and the planting of seasonal flowers. Wawanesa also made a $50,000 contribution to the Downtown Community Safety Partnership.

“Downtown Winnipeg is a better place today because of Wawanesa’s investment in their new downtown headquarters,” said Kate Fenske, CEO, Downtown Winnipeg Biz.