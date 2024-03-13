Police Lay Charges in Child Sexual Abuse Investigation

Winnipeg police have charged a man after an investigation into child sexual abuse imagery.

Police were alerted in June 2023 that such material had been uploaded to the internet.

Officers executed a search warrant on October 12, 2023 in the 200 block of Polson Street, where several electronic storage devices were seized.

An analysis of the devices turned up revealed numerous images containing child sexual abuse.

Police learned through their investigation that between January 1, 2014, and October 12, 2023, a man allegedly committed sexual offences against two identified victims and luring offences against a victim who has yet to be identified.

Steven Peterson, 29, of Winnipeg, was arrested on February 29 and has been charged with numerous child pornography and sexual-related offences, as well as assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.

He remains in custody.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6172.