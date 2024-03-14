Muddy-Handed Suspect Sought in Bulk Barn Soiling

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect who allegedly destroyed $2,000 worth of bulk food.

Police received a report of a suspect who entered the Bulk Barn on Empress Street on February 13 with soil/mud in his hands. Police say the man immediately placed his hands into separate bulk food storage bins near the entrance and took off on foot.

The bulk food was rendered unsellable and the business suffered a financial loss.

The suspect is described as between 25 and 35 years of age, approximately 5’7” to 5’11” in height with a medium build. He had darker hair with a goatee and partial beard and was wearing a dark-coloured hooded jacket and light-coloured loose-fitting pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).