RCMP Officer Charged in High-Speed Chase Near Dauphin

A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged after an investigation into a traffic stop on August 29, 2023.

On that day, an officer observed a motorcycle driver speeding on Highway 5 near Dauphin. Attempts to pull over the vehicle were unsuccessful and additional Mounties were called in after several near collisions.

The Independent Investigation Unit looked into the incident, which resulted in an officer being charged. RCMP Cpl. Kevin Challoner has been charged with failure to drive with due regard to safety contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

The IIU initially announced an investigation into the incident on August 31 last year, but for other reasons than the charges announced on Thursday.

During the driver’s arrest, a police dog was used to restrain the suspect. The suspect suffered three broken ribs during the arrest and was taken to Dauphin Regional Health Centre for treatment.