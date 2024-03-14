Sea Bears Re-Sign Forward Shane Osayande

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have re-signed Canadian forward Shane Osayande for the 2024 season.

The 6’7″ Toronto native finished the last CEBL season 10th in the league for average blocks at 0.9 per game in 13.4 minutes played.

“The opportunity to continue my journey with this amazing organization fills me with great satisfaction,” Osayande said in a statement.

“I am eager to contribute to our collective pursuit of excellence alongside my dedicated teammates and esteemed coaches. I can’t wait to see all the fans and familiar faces soon.

Osayande brings championship experience with him, already having won the CEBL trophy with the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2019 and earning the Palestinian Basketball League championship in 2022.

Osayande is the fifth Canadian signed by the Sea Bears this season, after Chad Posthumus, Alex Campbell, Mason Bourcier, and David Muenkat.