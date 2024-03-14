Changes on the Way to Goldeyes’ Ballpark

WINNIPEG — A handful of upgrades are coming to the Winnipeg Goldeyes‘ stadium this baseball season.

The team announced several changes Thursday to Blue Cross Park to get fans excited for a day at the ballpark.

Beginning with a new LED video screen in right-centre field, the 2,160-square-foot display will provide spectators with an immersive viewing experience. The new screen replaces the previous scoreboard that was removed last fall.

The Goldeyes are also adding two new patios in the area previously occupied by sections A and B, adjacent to the Craft Beer Corner. These patios will be capable of hosting private events, corporate gatherings, and special occasions.

The Left Field Upper Patio will accommodate up to 90 guests, while up to 110 fans can watch the game from the Left Field Lower Patio directly behind the Goldeyes’ bullpen. Both spaces will feature pub-style tables and chairs with bar service available.

The Goldeyes are also installing a cutting-edge TrackMan system as part of a league-wide initiative. The technology will revolutionize player performance analysis at the ballpark, according to the team.

“Investing in innovation transforms not just a ballpark, but the entire game experience,” said Regan Katz, Goldeyes’ vice-president and chief operating officer.

“As we install a new video screen, construct two vibrant patio spaces, and integrate the TrackMan technology, we’re not just building infrastructure, we’re crafting moments of anticipation, excitement, and connection for fans and players alike.”

The Goldeyes open the 2024 season May 9 on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders. The home opener is scheduled for May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs.

ChrisD.ca is a proud partner of the Winnipeg Goldeyes Baseball Club.