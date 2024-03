Tenille Townes to Play The Burt in November

Canadian country music singer Tenille Townes will perform in Winnipeg this fall.

The award-winning singer-songwriter released a new single on Friday titled “Thing That Brought Me Here.”

Townes will play at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Wednesday, November 13.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.