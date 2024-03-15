Suspect Cuts Gas Lines at City Businesses: Police

A Winnipeg man has been charged after $10,000 worth of damage to gas lines at city businesses.

Police say between February 16 and March 13, the suspect cut through chain fences and used tools to extensively damage the external gas lines.

The affected buildings were located in the 300 block of Stanley Street, 100 block of Henry Street and two in the 600 block of Main Street.

Police say the incidents created potential life-threatening situations for the employees and the surrounding area.

The damaged lines have since been repaired by Manitoba Hydro.

Justin Ryan Hastings, 30, of Winnipeg has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.