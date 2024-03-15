Winnipeg Woman Charged After Damage to Train Locomotive

Winnipeg police have charged a woman who ran on the railroad tracks in the Mission Gardens area on Wednesday night.

Police say the woman, who they described as “distressed,” climbed onto a parked locomotive engine and accessed a hammer from a toolbox. She repeatedly struck the locomotive’s window, causing approximately $1,500 in damage. The conductor locked the door to the cab to prevent her from entering. Nobody was injured.

Officers arrested the woman on CN rail line property between Plessis Road and Bournais Drive.

She was brought to police headquarters but later transported to hospital for further assessment and treatment due to her erratic behaviour.

A 22-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with multiple offences. She remains in custody.