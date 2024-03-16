Young Street Blaze Sends One Person to Hospital

WINNIPEG — A fire Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Young Street sent one person to hospital.

Winnipeg emergency crews were called to a three-storey apartment building at around 4 p.m., where they found smoke coming from the structure.

Residents safely evacuated before firefighters arrived. A Winnipeg Transit bus was deployed to the scene to provide shelter. One person was assessed by paramedics and transported to hospital in unstable condition.

The fire was declared under control just before 4:30 p.m.

The building sustained fire, smoke, and water damage. No damage estimates are available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.