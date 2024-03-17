Police Investigating North End Homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after responding to a suite in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue on Saturday.

Police were called to the area at around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a person in distress.

Officers located an unresponsive man requiring medical assistance. He was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Robert Clayton Smith.

Anyone with video surveillance or information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.