Winnipeg Firefighters Tackle Two Blazes on Main Street

Winnipeg firefighters responded to two separate fires on Main Street Saturday night, just hours from each other.

Emergency crews were first called to a hotel fire in the 700 block of Main Street shortly after 7 p.m.

When crews arrived, the building’s sprinkler system had knocked down most of the flames. They finished putting out the fire and declared it under control by around 7:30 p.m.

Occupants of the building were able to self-evacuate before WFPS crews arrived. One person was assessed by paramedics and transported to hospital in unstable condition.

Most of the damage was contained to the suite where the fire started.

Just before midnight Sunday, crews were called to a fire in a commercial building in the 1200 block of Main Street.

They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. It was deemed under control by 1:30 a.m.

People inside were able to evacuate safely. The building sustained water, smoke, and fire damage.

Both fires remain under investigation and no damage estimates are available.