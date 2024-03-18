Manitoba Premier Says Trucks and Trains Can Replace Fuel Flow from Disrupted Pipeline

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is not expecting a shortage of fuel, despite the temporary closure of a pipeline that carries gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to Winnipeg and the surrounding area.

Premier Wab Kinew says plans are in place to temporarily use trucks and train cars as alternative forms of delivery, and he says they can carry the same amount.

Imperial Oil announced on the weekend it is shutting down, for an estimated three months, a pipeline that brings fuel to the Winnipeg area from Gretna, Man.

The company said it found “integrity concerns” in a section of pipe, although there were no spills, and said work is underway to replace a section of pipe under the Red River.

The chief administrative officer of Winnipeg, Michael Jack, wrote to council members Sunday that fuel supply could be compromised.

But Jack later said the city received encouraging word from Imperial Oil that the company is working quickly to switch to alternative delivery.