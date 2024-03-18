Man Charged in Human Smuggling Investigation

Manitoba RCMP have arrested an Ontario man on human smuggling charges after a traffic stop last week.

Morden police pulled over a vehicle on March 11, carrying five passengers. Police say the individuals were dressed in layers for the cold weather. Four of them were in their 20s while one passenger was 58 years old.

The driver, Jose Pablo Hilario Pimentel, 34, was taken into custody.

“It was determined through the investigation that all the passengers were going to attempt to enter the United States,” RCMP said in a release on Monday. “Of the five passengers, two had valid status in Canada. The remaining passengers were turned over to Canada Border Services Agency for further processing.”

The driver remains in custody as the investigation continues.