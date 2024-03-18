RCMP Investigate Sudden Death of Missing Manitoba Woman

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a sudden death after locating the body of a missing 44-year-old woman on Saturday.

Police were alerted of the missing RM of Stuartburn woman after she was last seen driving away from her home at around 4:50 a.m.

Family members told police they had located her vehicle in a nearby ditch approximately one kilometre away, but the woman wasn’t found.

Mounties began a search, including using a police dog and a drone, and located her body in a wooded area.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined pending the results of an autopsy. Police say there are indications she may have succumbed to the elements when she wandered away from her vehicle after hitting the ditch.

RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate.