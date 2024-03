Nick Carter to Perform in Winnipeg This Fall

One-fifth of the Backstreet Boys is coming to Winnipeg this fall.

Nick Carter will perform a solo show at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Tuesday, October 8.

In 2023, Carter wrapped “The DNA World Tour” with the Backstreet Boys, before embarking on his first solo tour in seven years, the international “Who I Am” tour.

Tickets to the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.