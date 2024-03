Steve Earle to Perform at The Burt in August

Acclaimed country singer-songwriter Steve Earle is returning to Winnipeg for a summer performance.

Earle will play at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Sunday, August 18 as part of his Alone Again 2024 Tour.

In 2023, Earle was honoured by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music. In 2020, Earle was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.