What is Manitoba’s Worst Road? CAA Opens Voting

WINNIPEG — The first day of spring is signalling the start of CAA Manitoba’s annual Worst Roads campaign.

Voting opened Tuesday for Manitobans to select their picks for the province’s “worst” roads, whether it be potholes, congestion, poor road signs or the timing of traffic lights to pedestrian and cycling safety.

“Our research shows that 83 per cent of Manitobans vent their concerns about the state of roads either to their spouses, friends, co-workers or mechanics while very few (only three per cent) express their frustrations with local government officials and decision makers,” said Ewald Friesen, manager government relations CAA Manitoba.

“As we kick off another year of the CAA Worst Roads campaign, we are calling on all Manitobans to vote for their Worst Roads today and join the community of drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians committed to improving our roads and keeping our elected representatives accountable.”

Voting is open until April 19. Once the nominations are collected, CAA Manitoba will compile a list of the top 10 worst roads in the province.