Jets’ Head Coach Rick Bowness Returns to Winnipeg for Medical Procedure

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness is temporarily stepping away from his bench duties due to a minor medical procedure.

The Jets announced Tuesday that Bowness has returned to the city for treatment and won’t be on the bench for tonight’s game in New York against the Rangers.

The Jets are in the midst of their longest road trip of the season, where they played Columbus last Sunday. The team faces New Jersey, the Islanders and Washington later this week.

In a statement, the Jets said Bowness, 69, will return to his duties once his condition improves.

Associate coach Scott Arniel is serving as the interim head coach until Bowness returns to the team.

Bowness was away from the Jets for about a month late last year after his wife, Judy, suffered a seizure.