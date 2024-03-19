Man Charged in Winnipeg Jewellery Store Smash-and-Grab

Winnipeg police have charged a man after a smash-and-grab robbery at Garden City Shopping Centre on Monday.

Police were first alerted about a vehicle collision in the area of Chief Peguis Trail and Lagimodiere Boulevard just before 12:30 p.m.

A man driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze was involved in the crash but took off before exchanging information with the other driver.

A short time later, the same suspect allegedly smashed the glass to a jewellery store display case with a hatchet in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street. While concealing his identity, police say he stole several items and fled the area in a vehicle.

The suspect was found in the same vehicle in the 700 block of Broadway at around 2:45 p.m. He was arrested and the stolen jewellery was recovered.

Nathan Richard Dunsmore, 24, has been charged with multiple offences, including failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody.