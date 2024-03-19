Winnipeg Police Investigate Shaughnessy Park Homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at a home on Monday afternoon in the Shaughnessy Park area.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Selkirk Avenue at around 4:40 p.m. and located the victim.

The deceased has been identified as Edgar Allan Bear, 56, from Peguis First Nation, who was currently residing in Winnipeg.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with video surveillance or information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.