Winnipeg International Jazz Festival Unveils 2024 Headliners

WINNIPEG — The sounds of smooth summer jazz will be music to the ears of those attending the 2024 TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival.

Organizers have announced the lineup for this year’s festival, happening at various venues downtown from June 14-22, 2024.

Headlining artists include New Orleans jazz mainstays Preservation Hall Jazz Band and multi-genre vocal phenom Veronica Swift, both playing the Burton Cummings Theatre. Local saxophonist and bandleader Sean Irvine’s Kind Neighbours project opens for Preservation Hall Jazz Band on Thursday, June 20, while French-American singer Laura Anglade opens the Veronica Swift show on Saturday, June 22.

“For our 35th year, we’re going to continue to groove together in downtown Winnipeg with artists that represent the breadth of what’s exciting in the contemporary jazz world,” said Jazz Winnipeg’s executive director Angela Heck.

“From the genre experiments of singer Veronica Swift to the timeless New Orleans party that Preservation Hall Jazz Band bring to the stage, there’s an old-meets-new current running through the music that these incredible artists will present on the 2024 TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival stage.”

Depending on which shows you’re interested in, tickets go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and Showpass.

Visit JazzWinnipeg.com for further information.