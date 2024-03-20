U of M Re-Appoints Benarroch as President, Vice-Chancellor

WINNIPEG — University of Manitoba president and vice-chancellor Dr. Michael Benarroch has been re-appointed to a second five-year term.

Benarroch was unanimously re-appointed following a meeting of the Board of Governors on Wednesday.

“When I began in 2020, we faced many different challenges, and I am proud that we got through them together by supporting each other, working in collaboration and applying our collective ingenuity,” Benarroch said in a release.

“In one of my first messages to this community, I promised that I would engage with our community in a meaningful way, and would continue to challenge UM to truly be a university for all of Manitoba. I reaffirm that commitment today: we have great momentum and I am thankful for the opportunity to further work among and for so many extraordinary people. I am excited for where we will take this university and province in the next five years.”

Benarroch’s second term is effective July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2030.