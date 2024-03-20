Winnipeg Parents Charged in Infant’s Drug Death

Winnipeg police have charged the parents of an infant who died more than two years ago after being exposed to drugs.

Paramedics were called to a home on Westgrove Way on February 2, 2022, where they located the three-month-old girl unresponsive.

Layla Mattern Muise died in hospital days later.

Autopsy and toxicology reports determined the child’s death resulted from exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, Christopher Joseph Mattern, 39 and Alison Kimberly Muise, 40, were arrested and charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

They remain in custody.