Sargent Avenue Blaze Sends One Person to Hospital

WINNIPEG — One person was sent to hospital Wednesday in critical condition following a fire in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue.

Firefighters responded to the commercial building at around 1:18 a.m., where they found heavy smoke and one person trapped inside. Paramedics assessed the individual and they were transported to hospital for treatment.

Crews were unable to enter the building to finish putting out the fire and launched a defensive attack.

No damage estimates are available and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was one of four that emergency crews tended to early Wednesday. Other fires were reported on Princess Street, Johnson Avenue West, and Beliveau Road within the span of several hours. No injuries were reported in either of the three additional fires.