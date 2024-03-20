Police Seize Illegal Tobacco, Cannabis from Two Winnipeg Stores

Winnipeg police have arrested several people following an investigation into the sale of illegal tobacco products.

Police began investigating in November 2023, where the products were allegedly being sold at multiple convenience stores in the city.

Investigators also discovered that cannabis was being sold alongside tobacco products during regular business hours to all ages of customers.

On Monday, search warrants were executed at the businesses in the 100 block of Stadacona Street and 200 block of Salter Street.

Police seized various cartons of illegal cigarettes and cannabis products along with more than $11,000 in Canadian currency.

A 34-year-old man, two 37-year-old men and a 41-year-old man face several charges.

All were released pending a future court date.