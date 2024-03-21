New Lac du Bonnet Personal Care Home Moving Forward

Construction of a new previously-planned personal care home in Lac du Bonnet will move forward after all.

The Manitoba government announced Thursday it will build the 95-bed personal care home to replace the town’s existing 30-bed facility.

The former NDP provincial government originally announced the project in 2012, only to be cancelled under former Brian Pallister‘s Progressive Conservative government in 2017. It was re-announced by former PC Premier Heather Stefanson leading up to last fall’s provincial election. When the NDP was elected to power, the project was paused for review.

“When the previous government cancelled this new personal care home for Lac du Bonnet, it was a blow to seniors and the whole community,” said Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara. “This long-awaited project will keep seniors close to home and close to their supports and loved ones.”

Asagwara added increasing the number of personal care home beds means individuals can get the level of care they need while freeing up hospital beds for patients requiring acute care.

The province says approximately 65 residents in the community are waiting to get into a personal care home bed.

The $66.4 million project is scheduled for completion by 2027.

Watch Thursday’s announcement: