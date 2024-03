Fatal Fire on Manitoba First Nation Claims One Life

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a fatal house in the community of Barren Lands First Nation.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Tuesday night, where it was reported three people were inside and one of them was unaccounted fire.

Firefighters were able to safely gain entry into the home at 3:30 a.m., where they located one man deceased.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.